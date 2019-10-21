Shropshire physiotherapist given prestigious award

Philip Hulse, who is therapy services manager at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) near Oswestry, has received the Distinguished Service Award from the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP).

The CSP – the main professional body for physiotherapists in the UK – only presents a handful of such awards each year.

Philip has combined his NHS career, mostly served at RJAH over the past couple of decades, with a number of roles at the CSP.

He became a CSP steward, representing RJAH’s physios, in 1998, ending up as a member of the CSP Council between 2007 and 2017, where he represented the West Midlands Network.

He went on to serve as vice chair of the CSP for two years from 2015.

“To receive a Distinguished Service Award and be recognised by my profession in this way is just fantastic,” said Philip.

“It really does mean the world to me.

“I am so proud to be a physiotherapist and my experience with the CSP has been fantastic.

Advertising

Supportive

“I see this as recognition for the time and effort I have put into my career, and to supporting other physiotherapists through my work with the CSP.

“My family have been so supportive of me and I really am very grateful to them, as it wouldn’t have been possible for me to combine two roles the way I have without their encouragement and backing.

“I must also thank my colleagues and the leadership team at RJAH, who have always supported me and made it possible for me to have these two careers running side by side.”

Advertising

Philip received confirmation of his Distinguished Service Award in a letter from Alex MacKenzie, chair of the CSP Council.

It will be presented to him at the annual Physiotherapy UK dinner next month.

Mark Brandreth, chief executive at RJAH, said: “We are so pleased for Philip that he is receiving this award, and it is so warranted.

“Philip is dedicated and conscientious, not to mention an incredibly skilled physiotherapist.

“He has made an enormous contribution to his profession and to our hospital over many years, and he continues to do so in his current role.”