More than 1,900 people sign petition launched over Shropshire's A&Es

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Health | Published:

A new petition calling on the government to keep both A&E departments in Shropshire and consultant-led women and children’s services in Telford has gathered more than 1,900 signatures in a matter of days.

The emergency department at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford is planned to become an 'A&E Local'

Tobias Haynes, of Sutton Hill, Telford, has launched the online petition as many campaigners worry that the 'A&E Local' to be introduced at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford will lead to a downgrade of services.

The working arrangements are yet to be defined, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock turning to NHS England for advice.

However, he has reaffirmed the Future Fit decision to place Shropshire’s emergency centre in Shrewsbury, which would see PRH take over responsibility for planned care.

The petition launched by the 30-year-old states: "In 2014 the then Health Secretary pledged both A&E sites in Shropshire would remain open and concerns were 'scaremongering'.

"A purpose-built Women and Children's ('W&C') unit opened in Telford in 2014, costing £28M.

"Telford A&E will now be downgraded however and W&C services will move to Shrewsbury."

It calls for Shropshire to keep both its A&Es and consultant-led women and children’s services to remain in Telford.

It had been signed by just over 100 people on Friday but the number has now risen to over 1,900.

It comes after Telford & Wrekin Council unanimously backed a motion urging the government to halt Future Fit during an extraordinary meeting on Thursday night.

The petition is available at petition.parliament.uk/petitions/276300?fbclid=IwAR2HCwYr1Sd9fNxoZJBTdb-U0gxqnL8iReKR8DbwdGVk8Ku1nCYcPXUHHFM

At 10,000 signatures, the government has to respond to the petition and if it reaches 100,000 signatures it will be considered for debate in Parliament.

