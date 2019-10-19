Telford mum scales mountain for diabetes fund

Sue Bradley, from Telford, took on the gruelling feat with her partner Matt to raise money for Diabetes UK and awareness of the reality of living with type one diabetes.

They have raised more than £7,000 to date. Sue’s son Ollie, 15, was diagnosed with type one diabetes when he was seven years old. “It was one of the hardest things I have done in my entire life,” said Sue.

“But we wanted to do it to support the charity and raise awareness of the condition.

“We may have scaled nearly 6,000 metres but it doesn’t compare to the ups and downs of living life with type one diabetes.”

People with type one diabetes cannot produce insulin. About eight per cent of people with diabetes have type one. No one knows exactly what causes it, but it’s not to do with being overweight and it isn’t currently preventable. It is the most common type of diabetes in children and young adults, starting suddenly and getting worse quickly.

Type one diabetes is treated by daily insulin doses – taken either by injections or via an insulin pump. It is also recommended to follow a healthy diet and take regular physical activity.Sue and Matt conquered many physical and mental battles during the climb.

Awe-inspiring

Sue said: “I experienced altitude sickness and was very unwell on day four.

“I was unable to stand without vomiting and dizziness and was sick on and off for 16 hours while my body adapted to the altitude.

“It was at this point we both doubted we would complete the challenge.”

Julie Wood, Diabetes UK Midlands fundraising manager, said: “Sue and Matt’s epic climb is awe-inspiring. This gruelling challenge was incredibly tough, both emotionally and physically, but this amazing couple have raised a lot of money and shone a spotlight on how hard it can be to live with diabetes.

“We’re really grateful to Sue for supporting our work to fund ground-breaking research, care services and campaigns that can change the lives of those living with diabetes.”

Anyone wishing to sponsor Sue and Matt is ask to visit justgiving.com/fundraising/mattandsusiekilimanjaro