Future Fit: Petition launched over Shropshire's A&Es

Tobias Haynes, of Sutton Hill,Telford, has launched the online petition and says the Future Fit process has been 'flawed from the start'.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reaffirmed the decision to place Shropshire's emergency centre in Shrewsbury but said Princess Royal Hospital in Telford will also be given an 'A&E Local'.

It has prompted a backlash from health campaigners who believe the action may still lead to a downgrade of services, but how it will exactly work is yet to be defined.

The petition launched by the 30-year-old states: "In 2014 the then Health Secretary pledged both A&E sites in Shropshire would remain open and concerns were 'scaremongering'.

"A purpose-built Women and Children's ('W&C') unit opened in Telford in 2014, costing £28M.

"Telford A&E will now be downgraded however and W&C services will move to Shrewsbury."

'Fed up'

It calls for Shropshire to keep both its A&Es and consultant-led women and children's services to remain in Telford.

Mr Haynes said: "A lot of people are getting fed up.

"It seems to be an endless process. The government promised that this wouldn't happen and here we are with the A&E potentially being downgraded.

"It's shocking, it destroys your faith in politics.

"I hope this petition makes the government wake up.

"I feel everything is being past to local people to make local decisions.

"The process has been flawed from the start. Both A&Es are necessary."

It comes after Telford & Wrekin Council unanimously backed a motion urging the government to halt Future Fit during an extraordinary meeting last night.

The petition, which has so far been signed by more than 100 people, is available at petition.parliament.uk/petitions/276300

At 10,000 signatures, the government has to respond to the petition and if it reaches 100,000 signatures it will be considered for debate in Parliament.