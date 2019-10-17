Support group launched to help those affected by sight loss

The Llangollen Macular Society Support Group will meet for the first time on October 28 from 11am-1pm, at the Courtyard Coffee Shop, 1 Cwrt-y-Castell, Castle Street and then on the fourth Monday of each month.

The group has been organised by sight loss charity the Macular Society, in partnership with local people. Its ongoing aim will be to offer information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease and other forms of sight loss.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk.

The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement.

There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

Marian Williams, Macular Society regional manager, said: “This new group is here for anybody affected by sight loss and we want to encourage people to come along. Friends and family are also very welcome.

“It’s good to be able to learn from each other’s experiences and get tips. The peer support can be so helpful. Our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.

“The group will invite guest speakers on a variety of subjects, including sight loss and its impact on our daily lives. The meetings are also social occasions where we can chat over a cup of tea.”

For more information about the Llangollen Macular Society Support Group, contact Marian Williams on 07495 054 053, or email marian.williams@macularsociety.org

For more information on macular disease, call the Macular Society on 0300 3030 111 or email help@macularsociety.org

