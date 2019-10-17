Severn Hospice launches seasonal raffle appeal

Severn Hospice, which cares for families living with an incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales, raises almost £1 million a year from its weekly lottery and seasonal draws.

And in a letter to more than 21,000 potential supporters this week, Broseley resident Judy King writes about how the hospice’s care meant so much to her and partner Mandy de Winter.

Judy says: “We were together for more than 20 years; married for 11 and had known each other for over 30.

“She meant everything to me.

“The death the hospice enabled Mandy to have has enabled me to live without her. And the way she was beautifully cared for by the wonderful nurses and doctors there meant she was able to die pain-free, surrounded by love.

“It’s almost impossible to say how much Severn Hospice meant to us.”

Judy has raised more than £9,000 for the hospice and is urging people to support the Christmas raffle so its work can continue.

Grateful

Advertising

“Your gift to the hospice will keep giving all year round, so families can receive the incredible love and support that my Mandy and I did,” she says.

Severn Hospice lottery manager Karen Swindells added: “Our weekly lottery and seasonal raffles fund the care for one in seven of the people we look after, so every ticket we sell really does make a difference.

“As well as supporting our work, anyone buying a ticket is in with a chance of winning the £5,000 jackpot – so it really is a win-win situation,” she added.

The charity, which has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends, has also improved the way tickets can be bought online through its website (severnhospice.org.uk), making it easier and quicker.

Karen added: “I would like to thank Judy for supporting us and for sharing her personal story so willingly. We are nothing without our supporters and we are so grateful for everything they do for us.”

Tickets can be bought online, in any hospice shop, from hospice receptions in Shrewsbury and Telford or by calling 01743 455319. The raffle will be drawn on December 20 and the final day for tickets sales is December 13. Tickets are £1 each and players must be 16 or over to take part.