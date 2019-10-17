'Everyone said they felt safe and enjoyed life': Shrewsbury nursing home praised

Portland House Nursing Home on Belvidere Road was visited by officers from the Care Quality Commission in August who gave it a 'good' rating.

They found that the home, which provides personal and nursing care for 30 people aged 65 and over, offered a safe environment.

In a report published last month, the inspectors said: "Everyone said they felt safe and enjoyed life in the home. People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.

In full:

"People and their relatives told us staff were caring and kind and we saw positive interactions between staff and people who lived in the home. Staff supported people respectfully and promoted their independence while maintaining their dignity."

Inspectors found there were enough staff to offer a suitable level of care and saw that staff were able to respond to people's needs in a 'timely way'.

Excellent

They were also aware of signs of abuse and had systems in place to report and act upon any information received.

Bedrooms at the home were clean and tidy and bathrooms had been adapted so they were suitable for all to use. People were able to move around the home with ease thanks to the provision of suitable equipment.

Inspectors also found that staff were supported by a well-led management team and they had the skills and knowledge to support people living in the home.

People were given balanced and nutritious meals and were either supervised or helped to ensure they ate. Inspectors said: "We observed a lunchtime sitting during the inspection. The dining experience was pleasant, with tables well laid out. People were offered a choice of food and drinks, including a glass of wine or beer. The registered manager told us they wanted the dining room to be a social experience for people to enjoy, and we could see this had been achieved."

Denise Jones, manager of the nursing home, said: " I am very pleased with the report provided by CQC. Myself and all the staff in every department have worked very hard to provide excellent quality care to be provided to the residents within all levels in the home."