'Core hours' plans for Telford A&E Local 'could put lives at risk'

Councillor Thomas Janke said Newport was one of the areas that could be hardest hit by the downgrade of services in Telford.

His comments come after it was confirmed that the planned A&E Local at Princess Royal Hospital would only be available during 'core hours'. It is still unclear what services will be offered as part of A&E Local.

The plans for Future Fit were confirmed earlier this month. Royal Shrewsbury Hospital will become the home of the county's only full A&E. The consultant-led women and children's services will also go to Shrewsbury.

Councillor Janke said: "Who gets to decide when 'core hours' are for someone requiring emergency services?

"Newport, by geographical location alone, means our town is one of the most adversely affected. Similar to that of Shifnal, Cosford and Albrighton. It will take significantly longer to get to A&E services and for a town with an ageing population, it is putting these people's lives at unnecessary risk.

'Sold short'

"The residents of all the Wrekin's satellite towns deserve better then a 'Tesco Express' drop-in centre and I will continue to fight for that on their behalf."

Councillor Janke said Telford & Wrekin was being sold short by the decision.

Advertising

"The lack of consultant led services mean the current women's and children's centre can no longer deliver the consultant-led maternity care in the area where it is most needed," Councillor Janke said.

"Telford & Wrekin are being sold short here, people's lives young and old being put at unnecessary risk. We need adequate emergency and maternity care for our constituents."

A spokesman for NHS England said: “The A&E Local model is in development and will be part of the package of NHS emergency care services delivered through our long-term plan, set up to deliver A&E services during core hours in a small number of health systems.”