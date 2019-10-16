Shropshire health trust celebrates improvements in NHS

Coffee and cake mornings were held in the restaurants at both Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, led by the The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust’s end of life care team.

Staff were given the opportunity to attend the staff support-themed events and see what improvements and changes are being made in end of life care and throughout the trust through its transforming care production system.

Among the improvements highlighted were plans for a pet passport for patients; bereavement bags for children and the award-winning initiative taste for pleasure – which is an alternative to nil-by-mouth for patients who are at end of life.

Jules Lewis, end of life care facilitator at SaTH, said: “Fab Change Day is an initiative by the social movement, The Academy of Fab Stuff, which we think is fantastic as it enables our staff to share their ideas for innovation and change – all of which benefits our patients.

“Staff, not just those at SaTH but throughout the NHS, come up with ideas to help their patients every day and it is really important to highlight and share those changes as they could make a real difference to other hospital trusts and their patients.

“This year’s focus at SaTH was staff support and looking after our staff as they are our greatest asset. We had library staff, mental health champions, engagement champions and Peer2Peer volunteers helping to support the event. We even had a face-time call during the PRH event with Roy Lilley and Dr Terri Porrett, from the Academy of Fabulous Stuff.

“Thank you to everyone who helped and baked cakes and came along to support us.”