Hundreds turn out for prostate cancer testing at Newport event

Cosy Hall in Newport was packed with people getting the simple PSA blood tests, with test results expected in about three weeks.

The annual testing event was organised by Gnosall & Newport Lions and nurse Julie Rich.

Among those taking the tests was Councillor Peter Scott, mayor of Newport.

“Virtually every man over the age of 50 seemed to be there,” Councillor Scott said.

“I was number 210, and there was a huge queue behind me. There were probably between 400 and 500 people.

“It was quick, it was well-organised. People were in good spirits. There was a lot of laugher, but there was the seriousness as well. Prostate cancer is a big killer of men.”

Prostate cancer tests in Newport

Councillor Scott said it was an important service that should be funded by the NHS. The cost of the evening averages out at about £15 per person.

This year the Gnosall & Newport Lions Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group (SPCSG) and the Coombes family of Newport, who run a Festive Charity Tractor Road Run every Christmas, funded the event.

Donna Coombes will also run a craft fair on Sunday at Cosy Hall.

“There are cases where these prostate tests have saved lives,” Councillor Scott said.

“They also give you peace of mind. When you get the letter that say you don’t have an issue, it’s a relief.

“It’s one of those things that have been funded by donation and grants. The public in a sense are paying for a public session, and it’s vital that all males over 50 have the test.

“You’ve got all these nurses who’ve given their time for free, and the Newport Lions too. It’s something Newport Town Council has supported in the past and it’s because we believe in it. This sort of thing should be available on the NHS.”

Prostate cancer affects 45,000 men and their families each year with about 11,500 dying from it.

In Shropshire about 250 men are diagnosed with the disease each year. There is no national screening programme, but men in categories ‘at risk’ from the disease are strongly advised to consider having a simple annual blood test for PSA, or Prostate Specific Antigen.

Prostate cancer tests in Newport

The at-risk categories include all men over 50, all men over 40 with a history of prostate disease in the family and all men over 45 from an African or West Indian ethnic group.

Early diagnosis can help improve outcomes for those who have prostate cancer.

In the coming weeks, all the men tested will receive their results. A green letter advises a man that his PSA level was in the normal range for a man of his age, but if he suffers from other symptoms of prostate disease he should see his doctor.

An amber letter advises a man that his PSA level was borderline and he should see his doctor in three months for a further test. In that time it could go up, indicating need for further testing, or it could drop to regular levels.

A red letter suggests that his PSA level was significantly elevated and the man would be advised to see his general practitioner as soon as possible.

Further prostate cancer testing events will be taking place in the coming weeks.

Turreff Hall in Donnington will host one on October 28, followed by an event in Bridgnorth on October 31.