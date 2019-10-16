Family raise £12,000 for Shropshire hospital's children's ward

Janine Bloor, mother of 12-year-old Eleanor, launched a six-month fundraising campaign to raise money for Alice Ward after Eleanor was a spinal cord injury inpatient at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

The Bloor family’s fundraising launched with an open day at their company J.A. Bloor Agricultural Services which raised over £1,600, and concluded with a sponsored family walk in which over 300 people took part.

Janine said: “Throughout Eleanor’s rehabilitation, her constant and key motivation was always to be able to ride her horse, Clover, again.

“We can’t believe the positivity, overwhelming kindness and support we’ve received by our friends, family and work colleagues.

“It’s amazing that we’ve raised over £11,000 for Alice Ward but I must say a special thank you to JCB, who donated £750, and Phergal Laboratorios, a long-term supplier to my business, for their donation of €1,000.”

The Bloor family on the day of their family walk fundraising event with Helen Knight, fundraising manager

Eleanor suffered a T12 spinal cord injury – meaning her vertebra was crushed due to extremely compression when her injury happened.

When she came to Alice Ward, Eleanor could only wiggle her toes but 12 months on from her injury; she has learnt to walk again and is now able to ride Clover once more.

Helen Knight, fundraising manager, said: “I’d like to say thank you to Janine, the whole Bloor family and everyone who supported their fundraising efforts.

“The money raised will allow Alice Ward to purchase new equipment for the children and young adults in their care.”

Suzanne Marsden, Alice Ward and children’s outpatients manager, said: “I’m overwhelmed and extremely appreciative to the Bloor family for the unbelievable amount of money they’ve donated to us.

“Eleanor wants us to purchase swings for wheelchair users, virtual reality goggles which can be used before theatre and during x-rays and interactive gardening facilities – all of which will make a huge difference to the lives of our patients.”