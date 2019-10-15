Top tips guide for common aches and pains released by Shropshire health professionals

A top tips guide has been produced on headaches, back pain and period pain as well as sprains and strains, by Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

It includes advice on how to ease symptoms as well as details on treatments which can be bought from local pharmacists without a prescription.

Help is also available by calling NHS 111 free from any landline or mobile 24/7.

Dr Julian Povey, chair of Shropshire CCG, said: “Different aches and pains are a common problem, and although troublesome they are easily managed at home.

“Paracetamol and ibuprofen are effective painkillers and can be easily picked up from a pharmacy or supermarket. Symptoms can also be eased with our self care tips which can be used at home.”

For further information on self care, visit shropshireccg.nhs.uk/health-advice/self-care