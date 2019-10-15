Pregnant women urged to stop smoking

Each October, Stoptober offers smokers advice and encouragement to help them end their habit and a range of free support services for anyone who wants to quit.

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin local maternity system (LMS) is urging mums-to-be to join Stoptober this year as midwives know that smoking is the single biggest risk to a healthy pregnancy.

More than 1.9 million people have quit smoking with the campaign’s support.

Vicky Birch, Public Health specialist midwife at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, said: “The earlier the better, but stopping smoking at any time in pregnancy – especially in Stoptober – is good news for you and your baby, and we are here to support you every step of the way.

“If you are pregnant or are trying for a baby, stopping smoking is one of the most important steps you can take to protect your health – and the health, growth and development of your unborn child.”

Every cigarette smoked contains thousands of harmful chemicals, with the most harmful toxin being carbon monoxide, which reduces the oxygen to babies in the womb.

“Quitting smoking only takes 24 hours to eliminate carbon monoxide from the body – so it has an immediate positive impact on your pregnancy,” said Vicky.

“Figures show that people who stop smoking for 28 days are five times more likely to quit for good so we’re calling on mums-to-be to take the plunge and throw away their tobacco.

Advertising

"Cutting down is not a safe option – the best way to reduce the risk is to stop smoking completely.”

Practical

Smoking throughout pregnancy causes preventable problems such as an underweight and under-developed baby, a premature baby and – the worse possible outcome – a devastating stillbirth.

Babies who are exposed to tobacco while in the womb are also much more likely to suffer a cot death and respiratory problems such as asthma.

Advertising

Stoptober support includes an app which shows you how much you're saving and can help distract you when temptations creep in; a daily email pep talk full of advice; tips and motivation; a Facebook group and chatbot to ensure you are never going through it alone, and a tailored personal quit plan.

Vicky added: “Stopping smoking will improve your long term health, the health of everyone around you and the health of your unborn baby.

"It’s never too late to quit, so embrace Stoptober and take that first step.

“We know that stopping smoking is not easy, so we are here to support you with friendly, non-judgmental midwives who can offer you free Nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) and give you practical tips to support you all year round.

"NRT is safe to use in pregnancy and helps to reduce withdrawal symptoms such as cravings and mood swings.”

Pregnant women in Telford & Wrekin can call 01952 565732 for support to quit smoking.

For the wider Shropshire area call 0345 678025.

For more information about Stoptober visit nhs.uk/oneyou/for-your-body/quit-smoking/stoptober