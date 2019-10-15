Group supporting ambulance crews in Shropshire and Cheshire awarded £50,000 for new emergency vehicle

Cheshire & Shropshire Immediate Care Group (CSI BASICS) has been awarded £50,000 from The County Air Ambulance HELP Appeal.

The new emergency vehicle will have hi-visibility and reflective markings; communication and navigation equipment; blue lights, sirens and a dash cam to ensure its volunteer medics are able to drive quickly and safely to an emergency incident.

Members of the CSI BASICS team usually respond from their own homes and in their own time to provide emergency care in support of ambulance staff at incidents across Cheshire and Shropshire.

Last year, CSI BASICS responded to over 153 incidents totalling 266 hours and 16 minutes.

John Carries, secretary of CSI BASICS, said: “Our current vehicle is well beyond the need for replacement due to age and mileage, so we cannot be happier to have received a sizeable donation from the HELP Appeal towards a new vehicle for the scheme, thank you.

"The new vehicle will permit a new model of working combining doctor and paramedic response on a planned basis bringing greater coverage to the area.”

CSI BASICS is one of a network of schemes across the UK which operates under the umbrella of the national organisation BASICS (British Association for Immediate Care Schemes).

BASICS was given a total of £250,000 by The County Air Ambulance HELP Appeal.

Advertising

Tony Kemp, chairman of BASICS, said: “BASICS is extremely grateful to the HELP Appeal for this funding.

"All of our schemes rely on donated funds and in many cases our volunteers are digging deeply into their own pockets to provide essential lifesaving care.

"The £250,000 this year has benefited the provision of advanced life-saving care through the purchase of dedicated emergency vehicles, vehicle equipment and maintenance.”

Robert Bertram, chief executive of the HELP Appeal, says the charity has pledged to make £250,000 available every year so schemes across the country can apply for funding.

Advertising

He added: “BASICS volunteers are lifesavers – it’s as simple as that.

"Not only do they have demanding and extremely challenging jobs helping patients every day, but they also give up their free time to help save lives by supporting the UK ambulance service, 365 days of the year.

"Whether patients are seriously injured in a traffic accident or a terrorist attack, this new funding will help these amazing volunteers arrive at the scene as quickly and as safely as possible to help save lives.”

The HELP Appeal was created 10 years ago by the County Air Ambulance Trust.

It is the only charity in the country dedicated to funding NHS hospital helipads.

The HELP Appeal relies solely on charitable donations and does not receive any government funding or money from the National Lottery.

For more information on the charity visit helpappeal.org.uk or call 0800 3898 999.