Permanent home found for clinic in Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Orthopaedic Outreach Service (SOOS) now has a base at Louise House in Roman Road, and health bosses say it will bring the service closer to those accessing it.

The service, which is delivered by The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) near Oswestry, has undergone a rapid expansion over the past 18 months.

The service assesses about 12,000 patients in Shropshire per year – providing support for patients who would benefit from treatments such as physiotherapy, whilst ensuring those who need surgical intervention get it.

It triages GP referrals and assesses what treatment is appropriate for the patient.

Last year, the trust announced the launch of SOOS at RJAH and its expansion into the county, when clinics started operating out of Mayfair Community Centre in Church Stretton.

SOOS is one of the newest additions to Shropshire Council-run Louise House, which also houses a number of other services, including charities such as A4U, Positive Steps, Sensory Impairment and Shared Lives, as well as two other NHS services – Shropshire Community Health Trust’s falls and respiratory teams.

Dr Chris Tomlinson, clinical lead for SOOS, said: “This new clinic location is a fantastic step in the right direction for SOOS, and represents yet another improvement in the quality of service we can offer our patients by being able to see them closer to home.”

Nina White, SOOS service manager, said: “Having a permanent base in the county town is fantastic, and will make things so much easier for patients accessing our services.

“Louise House is a great fit for us, as it houses a wide range of organisations and services, giving it more of a hub feel than anything. The location itself is fantastic.”

“I must stress that we are continuing to look at ways in which we can offer clinics at other sites elsewhere in the county, and will ensure that our patients are kept updated on progress on this, when we have it.”

For more information about SOOS, visit rjah.nhs.uk/Our-Services/Shropshire-Orthopaedic-Outreach-Service.aspx