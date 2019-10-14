Medical centre expansion will boost service

The scheme includes an extension to the medical centre to increase the current facilities to three GP consulting rooms, create a phlebotomy and treatment room, and expand the waiting area.

Dr Mel Plant, senior partner with Llanfyllin Group Practice which runs Four Crosses Medical Centre said: “This development has been made possible through a primary care improvement grant from Welsh Government along with funding from Llanfyllin Group Practice and a generous patient donation.

"The practice team is delighted that we will be able to offer our patients new facilities and more services closer to home. We would also like to thank our patients and partners for their invaluable support, including the practice's patient participation group and local community councils.”

Dr Sarah Breese, GP partner with Llanfyllin Group Practice and lead GP for the project added: “Work began on our new extension last month and we aim to complete this exciting development by spring 2020. The foundations have been laid, the drains are in and the brickwork has started.

"During the coming weeks our patients will see the walls going up and the roof trusses in place. We do apologise that during the building schedule there will need to be some temporary changes to our services to ensure that essential work can take place as quickly and safely as possible. Patients are advised to keep checking our website for details.”

Llanfyllin Group Practice provides primary care medical services for over 10,000 people in north Powys and north west Shropshire. Its services include Four Crosses Medical Centre, Llanrhaeadr Medical Centre and Llanfyllin Medical Centre. More information about the Practice and redevelopment is available from their website at llanfyllin-gp.co.uk