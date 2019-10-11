Trek trio raise thousands for heart screening

Jo Thelwell, Paula Reynolds and Lucy Jones, who played rugby together in Whitchurch, completed the tough challenge in memory of Jo’s partner Nathan. He passed away at the age of 41 from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.

The trio presented a cheque for £3149 to Sue Dewhirst, a trustee of the CRY for Matthew charity.

She thanked the fundraisers and said: "The intention is for the money to be used for heart screening in Whitchurch. CRY for Matthew will make up the money to £5000 to pay for a day of screening for 100 young people in 2020."

Speaking before their July trek Jo said that the charity, which offers heart screening for young people and emotional and clinical support following a young, sudden death, was very important to her.

"In 2013 my late partner, Nathan Jenkins, passed away suddenly. He was only 41. He had shown no symptoms and was fit and healthy. His death was from SADS, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. "

"If the screening that CRY offer today had been available to Nathan as a youngster he may still be alive today. Because of this both our children are regularly tested for any changes within their heart. They were only 11 months and three years old at the time of losing their Daddy. This was devastating to all our family and friends, it is something we all have to carry through life, my children especially. "

In the UK at least 12 young people die of undiagnosed heart conditions every week . Matthew Dewhirst, 17, died after collapsing during rugby training in Ellesmere in 2012. He had an undiagnosed heart condition. Family and friends have raised tens of thousands of pounds to provide heart screening for young people in the region.