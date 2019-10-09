PM presents Ultimate Lifesaver awards to Shropshire hospital porters in baby drama

The porters, from Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) won the Ultimate Lifesaver award at The Sun newspaper’s Who Care Wins awards, last night.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson presented the award to quick-thinking Nick Evans, 48, and Ruth Lowe, 47, who sprang into action after Logan Clifford stopped breathing.

His parents, Sarah and Mike were visiting a relative at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, when they noticed Logan’s lips had turned blue.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with baby Logan. Photo: Dan Charity - The Sun.

Sarah’s screams alerted Ruth, who shouted for Nick. He grabbed Logan and performed CPR as he ran down the corridor to A&E.

Nick continued CPR until the resuscitation team at PRH took over – and the porters stayed by Logan’s parents’ side until they knew he was going to be okay.

Nick said: “We are completely thrilled, delighted and humbled to win the Ultimate Lifesaver award from The Sun.

“I’d like to think we did what anyone would have done in that situation. Our evening at the awards ceremony is something neither of us will ever forget, but the most important thing is Logan is now a happy and healthy baby boy and it was lovely catching up with the Clifford family once again.

“I would also like to add, that although it was Ruth and I that started the ball rolling, a huge amount of credit has got to go to the whole trust for helping Logan. I also want to recognise SaTH’s resuscitation team for their fantastic training.”

Grateful

Mum Sarah, 30, has called the two porters at SaTH, which runs PRH and The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), “my heroes”.

She added: “There are not enough words to say how grateful we are. Without Ruth and Nick’s quick thinking we wouldn’t have our baby son here today; it would have been a completely different story.”

As he handed the pair the Ultimate Lifesaver trophy, Mr Johnson said: “The NHS is revered around the world, and in no small part due to the heroes working in it every day.”

He added: “My experience of the NHS is like everybody else in the NHS – one of admiration and love.

“It is the most extraordinary institution in the world. If our country was an omelette then the NHS is the egg white that holds the great British cake together.”