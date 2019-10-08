Sight loss support group in Shrewsbury open day

The Shrewsbury Macular Society Support Group, in partnership with the Macular Society, has organised an open day, which takes place on October 21, from 10am-3pm, at Shrewsbury United Reformed Church.

The event will offer information about age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It will also highlight the wide range of support available to people living in the local area with AMD and other macular conditions.

Members of the Shrewsbury Macular Society Support Group will be on hand to talk to visitors about the group’s activities, how it helps people with macular conditions living locally and additional support available in the area for people with vision loss.

The group meets at the Shrewsbury United Reformed Church, from 1-3pm, on the third Monday of each month. It is one of more than 400 macular support groups all over the UK and offers information, encouragement and friendship to people with macular disease.

The Society’s Gadget Guide volunteers will also be demonstrating a range of gadgets and technology aimed at helping with everyday tasks, including lighting, e-readers and tablets.

In addition, representatives from a range of locally-based organisations will be in attendance to provide information on sight loss support services available across the region.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK.

Amanda Read, Macular Society regional manager, said: “Events like these are a great way to raise awareness of macular disease and highlight the support and help offered by the group. We would like anyone affected by macular degeneration to come along and meet others in the same situation.

“It’s good to be able to learn from each other’s experiences and tips. Peer to peer support can be so helpful – our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.

“If you have AMD or any other macular condition, or if you have a friend or family member who has been affected by sight problems, then please come and see us to find out more, or come to one of our monthly meetings. Friends, family and carers are welcome to join us too.”