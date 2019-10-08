Leading health campaigner to speak at Shrewsbury public meeting

The topic of the meeting, which has been organised by Shrewsbury and Atcham Labour Party, is what’s in store for the NHS, and what can patients and staff do to stop it withering away through lack of resources, or being broken up and sold off.

Author, academic and leading national campaigner Dr John Lister will be the keynote speaker

Campaigners believe that the closure last month of Whitehall Medical Practice and the announcement this week that Telford is to lose its Accident and Emergency unit will add local urgency to the question of how to protect and support the health services we rely on.

Other speakers are Gill George, from Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Defend our NHS, and councillors Kate Halliday and Andy Burford. Professor Allyson Pollock, consultant in public health medicine, will be joining the meeting via video link, with time for questions too.

The meeting is open to all with free admission and takes place on Monday at 7.30pm at Gateway Education and Arts Centre, Chester Street.