Oswestry hospital awards shortlist revealed

Members of the public have just a week left to vote for the winner.

The Patient Choice Awards – which are sponsored by Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors – celebrate individuals and teams at the Oswestry-based hospital who have gone above and beyond.

Over 50 nominations were submitted for outstanding people in the Patient Choice Award (Individual), and a shortlisting panel met to decide the final four who are being put to public vote. The final four are: Jean Blakemore, healthcare assistant on Alice Ward, the dedicated children’s ward; Jayne Brown, physiotherapist; Emma Evans, healthcare assistant on the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries; and Mr Simon Hill, consultant orthopaedic surgeon in the Foot and Ankle team.

The finalists in the team category are: Baschurch Day Unit; Clwyd Orthopaedic Surgery Ward; Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries and Montgomery Unit oncology outpatient department.

Mark Brandreth, chief executive, said: “I always say we have the best staff in the NHS and the Patient Choice Awards really reinforces that for me. I’d like to say huge congratulations to everyone who was nominated.

“Our eight shortlisted finalists are all very worthy of winning this award. So far over 1,300 people have had their say and I would encourage patients and members of the public to read the nominations and vote for your winners. All you have to do is go at rjah.nhs.uk/vote.”

The winners will be announced Celebration of Achievement Awards evening in November.