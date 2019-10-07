Meeting for Shropshire diabetes sufferers

Diabetes UK is hosting its first event from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, October 17 at Holiday Inn, St Quentin Gate, in Telford.

The public engagement services will offer the opportunity to meet some of the charity’s Midlands team and other people living with the condition.

Key healthcare professionals will also be on hand to answer questions and give an overview of diabetes care in Shropshire and what the future holds for people living with, or caring for someone with the condition.

The event aims to bring together those affected by diabetes and those who are working towards improving diabetes care.

A second event will take place on Thursday, October 24 at Shrewsbury Town Football Club from 6pm.

Feedback will be given to the newly formed STP Diabetes Clinical Network across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

Peter Shorrick, Diabetes UK Midlands regional head, said: “Developing a deeper understanding of diabetes and how best to manage the condition is vital.

"Access to the right advice and healthcare support is key to reducing some of the complications associated with diabetes that is not well managed.

“I strongly urge anyone living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes to attend this meeting.

"People with diabetes spend around three hours with a healthcare professional every year, which is why it is so important that they gain the skills and confidence to cope with the daily demands of managing this complex condition.

“In Shropshire there are more than 28,300 people diagnosed with diabetes, so it’s important decision makers hear from people living with the condition to help shape services, now and for the future."

To book a place online visit telforddiabetes.eventbrite.co.uk or shropshirediabetes.eventbrite.co.uk or call Diabetes UK on 01922 614 500.