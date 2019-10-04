Teddies making surgery more bearable for children in Shropshire

The donation has been made to The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, from Teddies for Loving Care (TLC) by Shropshire Freemasons.

The TLC appeal work with Freemasons up and down the country to provide teddy bears to hospitals for medical staff, at their discretion, to give to children.

The recovery department at RJAH recently received the teddies to hand out to paediatric patients who are undergoing surgery.

Rachel Harris, paediatric recovery nurse, said: “Normally the teddies are donated to accident and emergency departments or minor injury units but I asked the question whether we would be eligible and the Shropshire Freemasons were more than happy to support.

“We give the bears to those children who are in particular distress and discomfort or those who shown have bravery through a scary time.

“As well as the teddies, we have also created a health certificate for children to complete for their bear and the best part is, the children are free to take their teddy back to the ward and then home.”

The team also use the bears to show children what their hip spica cast will look like following their surgery.

These special casts are used following hip surgery and hold the hips and thighs in position to support healing after the procedure.

Claire Heathfield, recovery manager, said: “We’re delighted to be working with both TLC and the Shropshire Freemasons to give our paediatric patients some comfort during a stressful time.

“For a child, having an operation can be an extremely distressing situation – for both the individual and their parents – and these teddies are already proving to work effectively as a distraction technique.

“The children absolutely love the bears when they receive one, and the scheme is also helping staff build a positive relationship with the child and their parents which is vital.”

TLC is run by volunteer Freemasons.

Freemasons in Shropshire raise the money needed to provide teddies to hospitals, minor injuries units and hospices in Shropshire.