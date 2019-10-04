Number of Shropshire women within 30-minute drive of midwife-led unit to drop by more than 14 per cent under plans

Dr Jess Sokolov, medical director at Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), gave a presentation to update members of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Council’s joint health overview and scrutiny committee.

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin CCGs are proposing that women should be able to give birth at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital or at home in the future – putting an end to births at the county’s three rural maternity units in Bridgnorth, Ludlow and Oswestry.

Dr Sokolov said overall, the percentage of women within 30 minutes of a midwife-led unit (MLU) place of birth reduces from 92.7 per cent to 78.4 per cent, and the percentage within 45 minutes reduces from 98 per cent to 94.3 per cent.

The analysis showed the mean car journey would increase by an average of five minutes to an MLU and 11 minutes for public transport.

Those in south Shropshire would have to travel on average around 20-25 minutes further by car to the nearest MLU.

She said the options that had ranked highest were those with two MLU birthing hubs plus an additional three or four community based maternity hubs, without birthing provision, which would support women before and after birth.

Population sizes, deprivation, demand and access were analysed.

The hubs are planned for RSH, PRH, Ludlow, Sutton Hill and at either Whitchurch or Market Drayton.

Dr Sokolov said Oswestry would be the best location if a fourth hub was needed, or it might be possible to offer scanning without a hub due to the distance women would have to travel otherwise.

The plans will go out to public consultation for a minimum of eight weeks, subject to approval by NHS England.

Councillor Derek White, co-chair of the committee, said he was concerned over potential transport issues.

He said: "I'm very concerned about the removal from Bridgnorth, this area and all those people are going to be coming to Telford. How much consideration has been given to transportation? Transportation is the biggest single problem we are going to have with this."

Dr Sokolov suggested PRH could cope with birthing demand, and pointed out the rural maternity units have been closed to births for over a year.

She said the vast majority of women give birth in the consultant unit.

Councillor Heather Kidd asked what the committee could to do hurry up NHS England in getting it out to consultation as soon as possible and they agreed to send a letter to NHS England.

The final proposals will also need to go before the CCG board for final sign off before the consultation begins.

If given the go-ahead, it would mean a permanent end to births at the maternity units in Bridgnorth, Oswestry and Ludlow.

Health bosses say the new proposed model will give women and their families easier access to safe, high quality midwifery care closer to home.