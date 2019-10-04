Menu

Job offer made after interviews for new boss of Shropshire hospitals trust

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Health | Published:

An offer has been made for a new chief executive at the trust running Shropshire's two main hospitals.

Princess Royal Hospital, Telford, left, and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

A report to the trust's board said interviews took place last week for the chief executive role at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) and chairman Ben Reid has been 'impressed and pleased by the level of interest' shown.

Updating board members, he said an offer has now been made for a new chief executive, adding: "Hopefully next week we will make an announcement."

Paula Clark took up the post of interim chief executive of SaTH in July after her predecessor, Simon Wright's, shock decision to leave the job.

The trust runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

