Three serious incidents reported at Shropshire's main hospitals

Two of the incidents at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) in August related to 'diagnostic delays' and one to endoscopy washer disinfectors.

The quality governance report, which will be put before SaTH's board at a meeting today, says one of the incidents related to a patient who was admitted to the emergency department with abdominal pain as well as other symptoms.

The patient was seen by a doctor and given morphine, along with other medication, and was discharged without a radiological assessment.

Nine days later, they came back to the emergency department and investigations indicated they had a 'caecal perforation' as a result of a bowel obstruction.

The patient was operated on and transferred to the intensive care unit but died 28 hours after the surgery.

The report says the outcome may have been different if further investigations had taken place on the patient’s initial attendance, such as an abdominal X-ray or CT scan.

"The obstruction may have been diagnosed earlier and the sad outcome may have been different for the patient," it adds.

In another incident, test results on July 26 showed raised levels of 'mycobacterium' relating to an endoscope washer-disinfector, but the washer continued to be used until the situation was identified nearly a week later.

The report also reveals that another serious incident was raised in September surrounding the death of a patient who had clostridium difficile, also known as c.diff. The bacteria can infect the bowel and cause diarrhoea.

The infection most commonly affects people who have recently been treated with antibiotics and can spread easily to others.

The report says there has been an increase in reported c.diff cases linked to three wards and the serious incident raised in September will be investigated.

It continues: "A patient identified with c.diff linked to ward seven in August has since died with c.diff noted on part 1a of the death certificate, this has been raised as a serious incident and will be fully investigated."

There were six incidents of c.diff attributed to the trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, in August.

Another report to the trust's board has revealed SaTH is aiming to ensure that at least 90 per cent of frontline health care workers receive the flu vaccine this year.

An incentive scheme has been suggested involving staff who have the flu jab being given a £3 voucher to spend in Caffé Bistro as a thank you.