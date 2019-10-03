Shropshire hospitals trust takes on 120 nurses from abroad

Interviews took place last week for the chief executive role at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust and its chairman Ben Reid has been 'impressed and pleased by the level of interest' shown, a report to its board says.

The trust's board, which meets today, will also be told that 120 new nurses have been taken on thanks to an international recruitment campaign, but there is still a reliance on agency workers.

Other reports to the board reveal that four middle grade A&E doctors have recently started, but the emergency departments still remain in a delicate state.

One report, summarising a recent meeting about the trust's emergency services, says: "The department has seen progress since November 2018; however it still remains fragile especially regarding middle grade doctor coverage.

"The recruitment visit to India and Dubai is now seeing some of the doctors arriving in the UK, but they will have several months of supernummery shifts.

"It will be late spring 2020 before the department is up to strength for mid-grade doctors."

It says in the meantime the emergency departments are still relying heavily on locum doctors, although adds: "Assurances were given that we have secured some long-term locum bookings which provide some stability to the workforce."

It comes as the number of patients arriving at Telford's A&E has risen by 20 per cent over the last four months, and 17 per cent at Shrewsbury's emergency department, according to the report.

There have been long-running issues with the trust having gaps in its workforce.

Health commissioners were told during meetings last month that workforce issues remain a 'key concern' for the trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Christine Morris, chief nurse at Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups, told Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group's governing board that there was a lot of work to be done around recruitment and retention, particularly of retention of the nursing workforce in the organisation.

An ageing workforce, nurses unhappy with working 12 hour shifts and a chance to progress their careers have all been blamed as reasons why turnover has been so high.

SaTH's board was meeting at the Shropshire Conference Centre at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital at 1pm today.

The meeting is open to the public.