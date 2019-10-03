New boss announced to lead single CCG group in Shropshire

David Evans, chief officer of Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, will take up the role.

He has been appointed as joint accountable officer for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin CCGs and will take them forward to becoming a single commissioning organisation.

Plans to dissolve both groups to form the new organisation is expected to happen by next April, if given the go-ahead by NHS bosses.

It comes as Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin CCGs need to make cuts of 20 per cent to running costs to save £1.2 million.

Mr Evans brings with him more than 30 years’ experience in the NHS working in clinical and managerial roles.

Originally he trained as a nurse before moving into management where he has held a number of roles including programme director at Worcester Royal Hospital Trust for the Kidderminster Treatment Centre.

Since the inception of Telford & Wrekin CCG in 2013, Mr Evans has been its accountable officer during which time he also served as joint accountable officer for both the county’s CCGs, to support Shropshire CCG for a six month transition period.

He said: “The move from two CCGs across the county to a single commissioning organisation are part of changes we are seeing in the NHS to streamline its work and reduce duplication.

“I am looking forward to leading on the creation of a new organisation that will benefit the health and wellbeing of the population of Shropshire and working more collaboratively with our partners in health and social care.

“Already I know many of the staff across the two organisations and I am excited to be working with our dedicated and experienced teams to help develop the new organisation.”

Both chairs of the respective CCGs welcomed Mr Evans' appointment to the newly-created role.

Dr Julian Povey, chair of Shropshire CCG, said: “David already has extensive links across both CCGs as well as the wider health and social care economy and his successful appointment will help to consolidate the move to a single strategic commissioning organisation across the county."

Dr Jo Leahy, chair of Telford & Wrekin CCG, said: “David has been at the CCG for six years since its creation so he has extensive experience growing and nurturing an organisation right from the development stage.

"Combined with his front line experience as a nurse, this will help to give us continuity as we make the transition to a new organisation.”

David Stout, the current interim accountable officer for Shropshire CCG, will continue working in the local health economy supporting Mr Evans.

Health bosses say the creation of a single body is to support the ambition of the NHS Long Term Plan, however the proposals have been met with controversy.