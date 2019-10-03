Luxury care home to create 100 jobs

The Oaks, a purpose-built home on Llanidloes Road, is on track to open this December, providing high quality accommodation across three floors.

The care home is the brainchild of the Sandstone Care Group, owned by experienced care professionals, Ben Challinor, James Parkin and Richard Shore.

They have appointed Jen Roberts as the home’s registered manager.

Ms Roberts has worked extensively in the care sector with a wealth of experience opening and successfully managing care homes in Wales.

A marketing suite will open to the public on October 16 with families of potential residents now able to make appointments.

The care home will have 73 bedrooms and a range of other facilities including extensive communal areas, a café bar, hair and nail salon, cinema and activity room and library.

The Oaks will offer residential, nursing and dementia care tailored to the precise requirements of its residents in a safe, secure and friendly environment.

Bosses say residents will enjoy exceptional standards of care supported by the very latest care planning and nurse-call technology.

Mr Challinor, a Sandstone director who has worked in the care profession for more than 30 years, said: “We are delighted that we are just a few weeks away from opening The Oaks.

"We have created a modern, luxury care home where we would be happy for our loved ones to live.

“We are looking forward to showing what our home has to offer residents when we open the marketing suite in mid-October.”

Fellow Sandstone director Mr Parkin said: “We are thrilled with how the home has come together and by the response we have had so far from people in the local community.

“We expect to be able to offer in the region of 100 full and part-time jobs by the time the home is fully occupied.”

For more information about The Oaks visit oaksnewtown.co.uk or call 03303 830019.