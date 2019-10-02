Up to £25,000 needed to fund Ludlow youth mental health work

Ludlow Young Health launched in February to address the growing need for youth services in the town, with a particular emphasis on mental health.

The first year of the project, a joint venture between Ludlow Youth Partnership and the Children's Society, was financed with a total of £10,500 from a number of sources.

But due to the unprecedented high volume of cases, a lot more will need to be found if it is to continue.

"We are now faced with a cash crisis," said Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North.

"We are in a position where next year we have to find in the region of £15,000 to £25,000.

"The price will be high because the demand is high."

Ludlow Young Health runs a fortnightly drop-in service for young people up to the age of 25 at the town's youth centre, where they can speak to professionals and trained volunteers.

"We do train up volunteers but it cannot be volunteer-based because it concerns wellbeing and mental health and safeguarding," said Councillor Boddington.

"What the Children's Society does is it gives them advice and tells them where to go next.

"We were initially told that they would probably make no referrals to GPs but they have made several referrals because of the seriousness of the cases, the worst of which was contemplating suicide."

Shocked

Mayor Tim Gill said he was shocked by the volume and seriousness of cases the service had seen in its first few months.

"I was horrified," he said.

"I knew there was a problem but I had totally underestimated it. This service is something very, very important for the wellbeing of the town."

When the project was launched, Councillor Tracey Huffer, who represents Ludlow East and is chair of Ludlow Youth Partnership, said it was the most important youth initiative in the town since the youth centre was built 20 years ago.

It builds on the Children’s Society’s Beam projects currently underway in Shrewsbury and Wellington.

Ludlow is the first town in Shropshire to fund its own youth mental health service with the Children's Society.

Councillor Gill said it was vital due to the lack of alternatives in the area – with children facing two-month waits for referrals to CAMHS and having to travel to Shrewsbury to access the service

Councillor Gill added: "Because of the aged population of Ludlow, a lot of discussion goes into supporting the older community and enabling them to make the most of life.

"The youth in my opinion are the poor relations of this, both in terms of what is on offer from Shropshire and what the town is able to do.

"It is important that we cater for our older people but it is equally important we cater for the youngsters."