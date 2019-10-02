Karin named nurse of the year

Karin Evans, Practice Development Sister, received the special honour at recent Annual General Meeting, which was presented to her by Frank Collins, Trust Chairman.

The Dame Agnes Hunt Nursing Medal is presented to one person a year at the hospital for an outstanding contribution to nursing care.

Karin was chosen for her dedication and commitment in both her roles as Practice Development Sister and the dedicated Flu Champion.

Frank said: “Karin is a much-loved and well respected nurse and member of the RJAH family.

“She has been awarded the medal for her tireless dedication in supporting our newly-qualified nurses and Allied Health Professionals as they transition from student to healthcare professional.

“She nurtures and guides new members of staff and her colleagues, always there to offer help and guidance when needed

“As the trust’s flu champion she works relentlessly to protect staff by not only giving the majority of the flu vaccinations to staff but also by educating her colleagues on the importance of having the jab.

“Karin is a fantastic nurse, colleague and friend who always leads by example.”

Karin said it meant the world to her to have been awarded the medal, named after the Oswestry-based hospital’s co-founder.

She said: “I’m completely overwhelmed and honoured to be awarded with the Dame Agnes Hunt Nursing Medal. It was totally unexpected, and really took me by surprise. I’m in complete shock.

“I feel very privileged to work at RJAH and alongside such an incredible team of people, who I’m lucky to call my colleagues.”