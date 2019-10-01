Shropshire hospitals support national 'Freedom to Speak Up' campaign

Among the initiatives being implemented throughout October at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, are Freedom to Speak Up (FTSU) awareness stands, drop-in sessions and information to help signpost staff.

They are being led by the trust’s three FTSU guardians Kate Adney, Chan Kaur and Teresa Carrington.

FTSU Guardians exist in all NHS trusts, and they act in an independent capacity to make hospitals safer for patients and staff by encouraging a more honest environment where raising concerns is common practice.

In addition to SaTH’s three guardians, there are also more than 25 FTSU advocates, who work on a voluntary basis and can provide informal and confidential guidance on how to raise a concern.

They fulfil this role in addition to their regular jobs within the trust; and they can be easily identified by their green lanyards and badges.

Commitment

Ms Adney, FTSU guardian, said: “We are proud to have three FTSU guardians and many more advocates at SaTH.

"Our growing numbers show a real commitment to the wellbeing and safety of our staff and patients.

“We have been working hard to strengthen the profile and presence of the important work we do across the trust, so October’s Freedom to Speak Up month is a fantastic opportunity to reinforce the message that raising a concern isn’t disloyal, and that all wrongdoing, poor practice or bullying will be addressed immediately and dealt with.”

Throughout October, there will be awareness stands outside the canteens at both hospital sites and junior doctor drop in sessions from noon-1.30pm on October 8 at PRH doctors’ mess, and from noon-1.30pm at RSH doctors’ mess.

Advocates packs will also be distributed throughout October, containing branded bags, pens, coffee mugs and a number of tools to help raise awareness of FTSU.