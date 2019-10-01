Free prostate cancer tests in Newport

Men over 50 are being encouraged to attend the PSA testing at the town's Cosy Hall on October 14. The event will run from 6.30pm until 9pm.

Organisers Gnosall & Newport Lions Club and Julie Rich expect about 400 local men will attend the testing evening.

It is free to attend, and donations will be accepted on the night. The cost of the evening averages out at about £15 per person.

Men who attend will be given a small blood sample for PSA analysis.

Each man tested will receive a results letter in the post within three weeks after the event. A green letter advises a man that his PSA level was in the normal range for a man of his age. Amber letters mean levels were borderline and a retest should be booked. Red means he needs to see a GP as soon as possible.

Other PSA testing events will be held at Turreff Hall in Donnington on October 28 and in Castle Hall, Bridgnorth on October 31.