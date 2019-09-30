Joe Calzaghe's special boxing glove up for auction to help young Liam

Richie is auctioning a glove signed by Joe Calzaghe and Roy Jones Junior, in aid of the Liam Finazzi appeal which will fund life-changing therapies for the seven-year-old.

Liam contracted a virus while being treated for leukaemia, which has left him unable to speak and needing a wheelchair.

The glove, which goes under the hammer on Wednesday, commemorates Calzaghe's final fight in 2008. His victory over American legend Jones allowed him to retire with his 100 per cent record intact, and Calzaghe has added the legend '46-0' beneath his signature.

Liam, from Much Wenlock, was diagnosed with Burkitt’s leukaemia in December, 2016, just weeks after his fifth birthday.

Liam Finazzi, in chair, with father Andy, mother Kerry, and brother Callum, 11

Two days later, Liam was transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, spending Christmas – and the next four months – receiving treatment.

During his treatment, while his immune system was affected, Liam contracted the virus.

His father Andy said any money raised would be used to help with Liam’s therapy.

“The NHS provides one session of physio a week, but we’re paying for extra physio, speech and cognitive therapies, which cost £90 a day,” he said.

“It was very difficult because before he got leukaemia he was a perfectly fit and healthy boy.”

Richie said: “Liam is just like Joe Calzaghe in that he is a fighter through and through and a true champion to everyone helping him.”

“I asked Joe to sign the glove to help out and he was only to glad to do so. “

“The glove is very special because Joe’s last ever fight was at Madison Square Garden New York against legendary Roy Jones Junior in 2008, which he won.

“Both of them have signed it which makes it very unique. I haven’t seen one with both signatures on it but I know it’s genuine as it was me who got them to sign it.”

Richie has been holding regular charity auctions to support cancer charities and sufferers since the death of his father Len from the disease four years ago.

Calzaghe, now 47, effectively ended Richie’s professional boxing career when he snatched his WBO super-middleweight title from him at a fight in Sheffield in December 2000, and the two have remained firm friends ever since.

The glove will be auctioned at Halls in Bowmen Way, Battlefield, Shrewsbury, on Wednesday, with the auction starting at 10am.

People unable to attend can lodge their maximum bid with the auctioneer before hand by telephoning 01743 450700.

Alternatively, it is possible to bid live over the internet, by registering on the-saleroom.com/halls – it is advisable to do this by tomorrow at the latest.