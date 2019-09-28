Snowpaedic challenge helps veterans

The fourth annual Snowpaedic Challenge raised funds for Research and Teaching in the planned Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre in Oswestry.

It was organised by The Orthopaedic Institute, a charity based at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital which supports research and teaching through voluntary contributions.

Organiser and Fundraiser, Debra Alexander said “There were 118 walkers including staff, patients and friends that, in great spirits, tackled the Llanberis Path. In addition to our regular supporters, we were thrilled to be joined this year by new members together with teams from solicitors FBC Manby Bowdler and Lanyon Bowdler from Shrewsbury.”

“The Snowpaedic Challenge is always a fantastic fund raising event and we hope to beat last years’ figure of £6,200. All the money raised will support research for our veteran patients with lower limb conditions and provide teaching for staff within the new veterans’

centre.

"The weather was incredible and the amazing views and pictures from the mountain were worth every step of the way. I cannot thank everyone who took part enough and a special mention has to go out to all the volunteers who helped make the day so enjoyable.”

The team of 13 from Lanyon Bowdler raised more than £1,300 and covered just under 10 miles during their trek.

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, took part in the challenge and said he was delighted with the efforts of all those who had taken part.

“Lanyon Bowdler is a huge supporter of the world renowned RJAH and the new veterans centre, helping out whenever and wherever we can to raise the profile of the wonderful work they do there.

“We are also proud to be heavily involved in supporting and helping serving and former members of the Armed Forces and their families, as a member of the Armed Forces Covenant - another reason why our team wanted to take part in the Snowdon

challenge.

The centre will treat veteran patients in a dedicated care environment. The current service, the first of its kind in the UK, delivers two outpatient clinics per month and is open to all those who have served with the UK military - including National Service.

Anyone interested in joining next years’ Snowpaedic Challenge team of fundraisers is asked to contact Debra Alexander on 01691 404561 or at enquiries@orthopaedic-institute.org.

Donations may be made by cheque to the Orthopaedic Institute Ltd or by visiting the website orthopaedic-institute.org/events.