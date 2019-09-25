£7 million boost for radiology services at Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals

A new CT scanner will be installed at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford as part of the investment in radiology equipment, which will also include a full upgrade to digital x-ray equipment, a cardiac catheter laboratory and a vascular and interventional laboratory.

The building work at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) forms a large scale programme of replacement spanning over 12 months, with the new CT scanner expected to go live in December.

The additional scanner will help SaTH, which runs PRH and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, to ensure the sustainable and reliable delivery of emergency and urgent CT scanning.

Its superior technology will also allow for improved image quality and advanced imaging such as cardiac.

A CT 320 slice scanner

Glen Whitehouse, centre manager for radiology at SaTH, said: “This is a significant investment for the hospital.

"The new scanner will provide excellent quality images at the lowest possible radiation dose to the patient using the latest scanning technology.

“The addition of a new CT 320 slice scanner to our expanding imaging service will greatly improve access to patients, improving referral to scan time which in turn improves clinical prognosis.

Advertising

“The high specification scanner will also meet the demands of current growth in CT demand, and importantly for patients, it means they would not have to be transferred to another hospital site should the existing scanner break down or be unavailable due to scheduled maintenance.”

Paula Clark, chief executive at SaTH, hailed the investment as a "real boost for our patients and our radiology team".

A CT – computerised tomography – scan uses rotating x-rays and a computer to create detailed images of the inside of the body such as the internal organs, blood vessels and bones.

They can be used to diagnose conditions including damage to bones, injuries to organs, problems with blood flow, strokes and cancer.

They can also guide further tests or treatment, for example helping to determine the location, size and shape of a tumour before radiotherapy, or allowing a doctor to take a needle biopsy – where a small tissue sample is removed using a needle – or drain an abscess.

CT scans also monitor conditions such as checking the size of tumours during and after cancer treatment.