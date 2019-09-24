Shropshire NHS trust’s low appraisal rates

Shropshire Community Health Trust aims for all its staff to be assessed “at least once every 12 months”, and has a formal 95 per cent target for those who have worked there three months or longer.

But, in a report for the board, Information Programme Manager Steve Price writes that only 86.4 per cent of the trust’s workforce had appraisals that were due between April and August this year. Two teams had rates of 58 and 59 per cent.

Mr Price adds nine teams of 10 or more were 100 per cent compliant, and executive directors of the trust – which employs more than 1,600 staff – are now supplied with lists of unappraised staff, and monthly compliance reports are sent to managers.

“Eighty-two appraisals were completed in August, compared to 145 in July,” Mr Price writes.

“A further 54 became due in August and did not take place.

“There are 86 people for who there is no record of an appraisal on ESR.

“Of these, 78 have been employed for less than 12 months and 14 have been with us for more than 12 months.

Out of all the teams with 11 or more staff, Immunisation and Vaccinations had the lowest appraisal completion rate, completing just seven out of a required 12, a 58 per cent rate.

Advertising

The Stoke Heath Young Offender Institution healthcare provision team was second-lowest, at 59 per cent or 17 out of 29.

Mr Price adds that action has been taken to improve the rate.

“Appraisal compliance reports are sent to service delivery group managers and the quality team during the first week of each month to enable them to check and challenge the information and the relevant teams,” he writes.

“Each SDG senior leadership team, including the relevant HR team member, discusses this metric on a monthly basis and agree to address areas or challenge.”

Advertising

Executive directors are also supplied with lists of employees who have yet to receive an appraisal.

As well as providing healthcare at Stoke Heath YOI, near Market Drayton, Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust run Bridgnorth and Ludlow hospitals, Bishops Castle and Whitchurch community hospitals and Oswestry Health Centre.

The trust’s board will discuss the report when it meets in Telford on Thursday, September 26.