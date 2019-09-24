£48k donation helps fund new radiology monitors at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The League of Friends of RSH has donated £48,695 towards four new reporting monitors which are used to provide clinical reports on patients’ x-rays.

The new monitors will provide better quality images, as well as help to speed up the reporting process.

Graham Kelly, consultant radiographer at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs RSH, said: “We would like to thank the League of Friends for their very kind donation.

"With this investment, the radiology department has been able to purchase four sets of reporting monitors.

“By having these monitors in place it ensures that radiologists and advanced radiographers have the necessary equipment to provide a clinical report for patient imaging.

"It also enables further training of radiographers and radiology registrars.

“With this investment the radiology reporting team is able to provide a more timely service to the public with enhanced quality, which is great news for patients.”