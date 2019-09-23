Finalists named for top awards run by Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital

Four individuals and four teams at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, are finalists in the Patient Choice Awards.

Past and present patients were asked to nominate a member of staff or a team who went above and beyond.

The winners – who will be selected by a public vote online – will receive the award at the Celebration of Achievement Awards at the Lion Quays Hotel, near Gobowen, on November 21.

A shortlisting panel met to decide the final four who are being put to public vote.

The final four are Jean Blakemore, healthcare assistant on Alice Ward – the dedicated children’s ward; Jayne Brown, physiotherapist; Emma Evans, healthcare assistant on the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries (MCSI) and Simon Hill, consultant orthopaedic surgeon in the foot and ankle team. Jean received three nominations from Jason and Ethan Shaw, Kathleen Gray and Danny Burrows. She was praised for being ‘kind, helpful and friendly’.

Jayne was nominated by Siwan Owen, who said: “Working in the NHS myself as a nurse, I know what qualities are needed to work with patients and Jayne has all she qualities.£

Rob Bromage, who nominated Emma, said she had no experience in care until she came to MCSI earlier this year and ‘her attention to detail, caring presence and pleasant nature will see her go far’.

Simon Hill was nominated by Caroline Gregg, John Sumner and Abi Kelly.

Abi said: “He always takes the time to explain everything thoroughly whilst having a great sense of humour and being extremely patient with any questions or worries.”

The full nominations and the online vote is available at rjah.nhs.uk/vote

Voting closes at 9am on October 11.