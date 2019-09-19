Scheme launched to help Shropshire parents tackle most common childhood illnesses

The Big 6 has been created by Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin CCGs to feature the six most common illnesses in children up to 16 years old.

The advice sheets aim to include user-friendly information on a bronchiolitis/croup, fever/sepsis, gastroenteritis, head injury, wheezy child/asthma and abdominal pain, including how to spot symptoms of each illness and advice on what action to take if a child is ill.

The document contains dedicated sections with practical advice for parents and carers on how to relieve their child's symptoms and aid their recovery, including ways parents can treat their child at home. There is also information on where to get help depending on the severity of the symptoms, with a coloured traffic light system matching up symptoms with where to get help.

Jess Sokolov, Shropshire CCG's medical director, said: "We want to ensure that when a child is feeling unwell parents have the best information to help them get better.

"These advice sheets are easy to access and understand and will enable parents to get the quickest and most appropriate advice and treatment for their child."

Dr Jo Leahy, GP and chair of Telford & Wrekin CCG, said: "As well as helping parents and carers to understand more about these childhood illnesses we also want to ensure that our health care professionals, such as pharmacists and GP's, all have access to the same clinical guidelines and assessment tools and are able to deliver the same high quality care for the children of Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin."

The Big 6 advice sheets are available to download from the Shropshire CCG website or the Telford & Wrekin CCG website.

Report by Anna Highfield