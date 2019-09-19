Holiday club is child’s play for Oswestry hospital staff

The League of Friends to The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital have been working in collaboration with The New Saints (TNS) FC Foundation and The Venue to provide hospital staff with the club.

It meant staff at the Oswestry-based hospital had the opportunity to book their children in for a week of fun-filled activities.

Victoria Sugden, charity director at the league of friends, said: “We are delighted to be supporting members of staff by offering subsidised care for their children over the school holidays.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all at The New Saints FC Foundation and The Venue for putting together a fun-filled week for the children – we heard many glowing reviews from both the children and their parents.

“We’re hoping we’ll be able to offer this again in future during school holidays.”

Members of RJAH staff also visited the club on different days to talk about their area of expertise.

Sue Sayles, infection prevention and control nurse, delivered a hand hygiene session whilst Simon Marchant, clinical engineer in the orthotic research & locomotor assessment unit, let the children mildly electrocute him as part of a demonstration of a stimulator used to help patients walk.

Dan Hoggett, catering manager, also provided a session on healthy eating with the children taking home their own fruit figures.

Sian Langford, deputy facilities manager, and Lauren Morley, theatre scrub nurse, are just two members of staff who booked their children in at the holiday club.

Sian said: “My boys had a fantastic time at the holiday club – everyday they came home tired, fed and full of stories.

“It was fab to hear them talking about how they took part in sports activities, crafts as well as a few special RJAH touches including our famous catering team.”

Lauren added: “I’d like to give my massive praise to the staff at TNS and the Venue for the care of my son at the holiday club – the hours were excellent, the variety of activities were amazing and the staff were lovely and welcoming.

“My son enjoyed his time there so much that we booked him in for another day when we already had childcare covered!”

Gill Jones, manager of the TNS FC Foundation, said “We were delighted to collaborate with the League of Friends and RJAH to provide this holiday club for their staff.

“The Venue provided a perfect and convenient location, so close to the hospital site and our team of coaches ensured that the children enjoyed every minute of their time with us.

“We look forward to developing our relationship further over the coming months.”