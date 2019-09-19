Heroic rower Kelda Wood to discuss brain injuries at Shrewsbury forum

The event is being hosted by Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors and is the latest in a regular series of forums aimed at anyone providing treatment, care or support to those affected by brain injury to come together and share expertise.

The event will be held at The Peach Tree, Abbey Foregate, on Thursday, September 26, between 9am and 11am.

It is free to attend, but booking is essential as interest in the event is likely to be high.

There will be two guest speakers on the day: Dr Selina Holmes, lead clinical psychologist, community neuro rehabilitation team at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, and Kelda, founder and programme lead at her charity Climbing Out and a former GB para canoeist.

Kelda became the first adaptive person ever to row the Atlantic single-handed when she completed the 3,000-mile journey from the Canary Islands to Antigua in a little over 76 days – raising more than £50,000 for the charity Climbing Out.

Climbing Out was founded in 2010 by Kelda after suffering a serious leg injury.

The aim of her transatlantic solo row was to inspire youngsters and raise awareness about mental and physical trauma in young people while raising awareness and funds for Climbing Out.

Inspirational

Advertising

Sophie Davies, a chartered legal executive with Lanyon Bowdler’s clinical negligence and personal injury teams, said: “We are delighted Kelda has agreed to come along and speak to guests at our next Shrewsbury Brain Injury Networking Forum.

“She is such an inspiration to us all and her story, together with her courage and commitment to helping others is so amazing – it is something everyone will want to hear.

“The event will provide a unique networking opportunity to anyone providing care, support or treatment to adults and children affected by brain injury in Shropshire and the surrounding area.

“Both our guest speakers will give short presentations and we are also fortunate to have Dr Selina Holmes coming along on the day to share her thoughts and experiences with our guests.

Advertising

“The event will be of interest to anyone living with brain injury, family members and carers, who will be welcome to attend on the day. Anyone interested must book and we are asking they do so without delay as we anticipate a high level of interest.”

Kelda said: “During the years since my injury and launching the charity, I have worked closely with young people who have to deal with physical and mental challenges on a daily basis.

"The way they, and the people who support them, face these challenges is inspirational to others.”

To book, visit eventbrite.co.uk and search Brain Injury Networking.