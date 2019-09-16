Shropshire hospital staff face mountain climb for charity

Nurses, physiotherapists and consultant surgeons are just some members of staff at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital who have signed up.

The snowpaedic challenge is being organised by Orthopaedic Institute; a charity which supports research and education through donations to benefit RJAH patients.

It involves a nine-mile hike up the Llanberis Path to the peak of Snowdon.

The hospital’s chairman and members of the board of directors are also taking part in the sponsored challenge.

This year, the snowpaedic challenge will take place on Saturday, September 21 and walkers will raise money for the Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre Research and Education Fund, which will support continued research into lower limb conditions and provide teaching for new staff.

Frank Collins, chairman, said: “The snowpaedic challenge is a fantastic event and raises so much money for the research work we do here, which is vitally important.

“I’m delighted to be taking part in the walk this year alongside many members of staff, patients and supporters of RJAH – I’m really looking forward to it, and hoping the weather is kind to us on the day.”

Back in October 2017, RJAH launched an appeal to fund a dedicated centre for veteran patients who are treated through the veteran orthopaedic service.

One member of staff who is taking part is Lee Osborne, transformation lead and project manager for the Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre Appeal.

Lee said: “I’ve been involved with the veterans’ centre project for many years now, and I’m really chuffed to be supporting further by taking part in the snowpaedic challenge.

“Offering a dedicated environment for our veteran patients means they can be treated in a centre which has a more familiar military feel, so they feel comfortable and at ease when under our care.”

Debra Alexander, fundraiser for the Orthopaedic Institute, said: “I’m thrilled that we have so many members of RJAH staff taking part in the snowpaedic challenge – it’s always a really fantastic event.

“Over the past three years, we’ve had so many patients and staff join us for the walk and we’ve managed to raise over £25,000 for research and education in the veterans’ service.”

The route should take around six hours to complete.

Entry is £15 per person and under 16s and dogs go free.

Walkers are also encouraged to ask friends, relatives and colleagues to provide sponsorship so much more can be raised.

Anyone interested in joining this year’s snowpaedic challenge team, is asked to contact Debra Alexander on 01691 404561 or at enquiries@orthopaedic-institute.org

Donations may be made by cheque to the Orthopaedic Institute Ltd or by visiting www.orthopaedic-institute.org/events