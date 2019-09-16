Respite and time to share at new Telford dementia group

The group, titled Let's Meet Together, has been organised by volunteers from the parish of Christ Church in Wellington and Holy Trinity Church in Hadley, with the support of Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

Its inaugural meeting will be on Thursday, September 19, from 2pm at the church in Hadley and there is no charge for attendance.

Volunteer Rose Pearce said it is for people with memory loss or dementia, as well as their family members, carers and friends.

"It's a growing need," she said. "Age UK have been really helpful but they have found it hard to find volunteers to do drop-in centres for people with dementia and their carers – but we have got some brilliant volunteers in the church.

"It's not just for people that go to church, it's for anybody in the area.

"It's very important just to let people know it's available if they need it, and it's free."

Time to chat

Organiser Sue Hanscombe is looking forward to the first session.

Advertising

She said she had ordered some old games like those some dementia sufferers would have played in their youth.

"I think it's important because there are so many people who are being diagnosed with dementia these days," she said.

"I think a lot of them and their carers, it is quite a lonely life for them, and the group can give them a bit of company.

"The activities and things also help them cope with life a bit better."

Advertising

The sessions will be informal and will include refreshments, a time to chat, and games.

After the first session the organisers hope to arrange live entertainment including singers.

For more information contact Sue Hanscombe on 01952 245982 or Reverend Bob Wiltshire on 01948 841416.