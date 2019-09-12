Midlands Air Ambulance Charity urging people to make fundraising a brie-ze

To celebrate National Air Ambulance Week, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (MAAC) is encouraging supporters to host a maac’n’cheese fundraiser with friends, colleagues and family.

Whether it’s a lunchtime event in the office, or a Friday night in with friends, the cheese-inspired fundraiser is set to raise awareness of the vitally important service the charity provides.

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for MAAC, said: “We specialise in rapidly delivering hospital-level of care at the incident scene to over 2,000 patients each year, which is funded through donations from the communities we serve.

“We are therefore asking our supporters to help fund future missions through our annual maac’n’cheese fundraiser.”

To download a fundraising pack and for more information, visit midlandsairambulance.com/maacncheese

Local businesses are also being encouraged to donate just one ‘golden hour’ of profits to the charity during the week, to signify the hour from the point of injury that is most important for a patient’s survival or recovery.

To donate an hour’s business profits visit midlandsairambulance.com/donatenow