Telford pub holding charity event for poorly Christel Callow

By Mat Growcott | Telford | Health | Published:

Families are being invited to a charity event which will raise money for a Shifnal woman with a rare brain tumour.

Christel Callow

The Lion, in Priorslee, Telford, will open its doors on Saturday from midday to help collect funds for Christel Callow, who needs the money for advanced treatment of her stage three anaplastic astrocytoma cancer.

Visitors will be able to take part in a variety of fun and games, including sumo wrestling and a bouncy castle.

There will also be tattoos, a cake stall, a tug of war and glitter hair braiding.

The day will include a cocktail named for Christel and a raffle.

For more information or to make a donation call Mandie on 07976 838398.

See facebook.com/donate/362318418009785 for details of the fund for Christel.

