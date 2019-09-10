Telford care home celebrates 'good' rating in all categories

Lake View Residential Care Home, in Brookside, has been given a 'good' rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The report, published this month, said that people living at the home continued to receive good care.

It reported that staff knew people well and provided support that met people’s needs and enabled them to take part in activities within the home and community in line with their preferences.

Michelle Cartwright, Home Manager, said: “We strive to provide the highest levels of person centred care to our residents and this report is testament to that.

“We have a great team here at Lake View and I’m very proud that the report highlights their kind and caring nature and the efforts they make to enrich the lives of our residents.

“People are at the heart of our service and we’re particularly pleased to read so many positive comments from relatives and loved ones about the care we provide.”

Lake View was awarded 'good' for all categories: safety, effectiveness, how caring they are, how responsive they are and if they are well-led.

Staff were caring and kind and understood what was important to people, while residents were treated with respect, the CQC report said.

Residents were also encouraged to be as independent as possible.

One resident said: “The staff are all lovely and helpful”, with another saying: “They couldn’t be any more helpful, they look after me well.”

The privacy and dignity of residents was promoted and protected by staff, the report noted, and relatives spoke of the support and kindness shown by staff if a loved one was ill.

Lake View also worked in partnership with health and social care professionals from other agencies to ensure the needs of residents were met.

At the time of the inspection there were 57 people living in the home.