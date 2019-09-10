Campaigners considering legal action against decision to close Shrewsbury GP surgery

A public meeting for patients of Whitehall Medical Practice was held in Crowmoor Baptist Church yesterday evening.

They were told that a leading firm of solicitors is considering whether there is enough evidence to apply for a judicial review of the closure decision which was made earlier this year by Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Councillor David Vasmer for Underdale said: "The longer the campaign against the closure goes on, the more it becomes clear that the CCG did not follow the guidelines which set out how a medical practice should be closed.

“The CCG took the original decision to close in a private session, but they have refused to reveal the minutes of that meeting even though the original reason for secrecy is no longer relevant. When the decision was reviewed in public the chairman announced that a decision had been taken which is hardly the action of a body considering the views of local people.”

The CCG says it had tried to find a new provider to run the GP services at the Monkmoor Road practice through a formal procurement process where interested parties were asked to submit proposals.

Nearly 4,000 patients have been told they must find a new GP before the current service, run by Malling Health, ends on September 30.

Campaigner Dennis Cheese said he wants to know if the CCG considered the Care Quality Commission’s reports into Whitehall and Severn Fields – one of the nearby medical practices which is likely to take a substantial number of Whitehall patients.

“The Care Quality Commission was not happy with Severn Fields,” he said.

“All Whitehall’s services were given a good rating, but Severn Fields only had one good rating, the rest were inadequate or requires improvement. So, was this considered by the CCG? We don’t know.

"As a public body spending public money, they should be held accountable for their decisions. That’s why we are considering the decision to close Whitehall with an application for judicial review.”