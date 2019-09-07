Patients welcome extended GP hours in Shropshire

GP practices in the county have been offering early evening, weekend and bank holiday appointments since last October 2018.

More than 500 patients gave their feedback on the scheme by completing a survey between March and July this year.

Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which buys health services for people in the county, said 99 per cent of patients who completed the survey were given an extended access appointment at a time that was convenient to them.

The surveys showed 99 per cent of patients were either ‘very satisfied’ or ‘satisfied’ with the service, and the level of care they received during those appointments, and 98 per cent were either ‘very satisfied’ or ‘satisfied’ with the ability to book appointments at weekends and evenings.

As part of the national agenda set by NHS England, the GP extended access service means patients are able to book appointments to see a GP, practice nurse or other qualified healthcare professional, at a time which may be more convenient for them.

Dr Julian Povey, chairman of Shropshire CCG, said: “We are delighted that our patients are expressing such positivity towards extended access appointments and that they are seeing the benefits this service can bring.

“These figures act as testament to the hard work and dedication of our practices and their staff. We understand that nine to five doesn’t always suit everyone, and it is important that patients have accessibility to appointments.”

“This service offers choice, enables patients to have more flexibility, and also adds to the existing range of healthcare services already available in Shropshire.”

Arranging an appointment is easy as patients simply need to contact the practice where they are registered, during normal opening hours, and speak to the practice receptionist or a member of the practice team.

Appointments may not be with your registered GP, but will be with a GP or another suitable healthcare professional such as an advanced nurse practitioner or practice nurse.

For more information visit england.nhs.uk/gp/gpfv/redesign/improving-access