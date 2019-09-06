Mental health fundraiser at Shrewsbury Town football ground

The Shrewsbury Step Up Challenge takes place at Montgomery Waters Meadow on September 28.

Those taking part will climb the equivalent to the top of the Eiffel Tower and if they undertake the challenge they will receive a complimentary ticket to the club's game against Fleetwood.

It costs £10 for adults (18+) / £5 for anyone below 18 years old and it is up to you as to whether you walk, jog or sprint.

Anyone aged 6+ to take part in the event although children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

A small fundraising target of £20 will be set for everyone who signs up to the event and all the money will go directly to support the club's Mental Health project 'Heads up'.

Lunch will be provided after the event, which runs between 10am and 12pm.

Go to https://www.shrewsburytowninthecommunity.com/events/shrewsbury-step-challenge/ for more information